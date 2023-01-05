Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York

5 January 2023, 18:15

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – On the first working day of the new year at the United Nations Headquarters, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN held a solemn ceremony of setting the flags of the new members of the UN Security Council elected for 2023-2024, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The permanent representatives of Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland raised their national flags in front of the UN Security Council Chamber.

The tradition of holding the ceremony on the first day of the work of the Security Council in the new year was established by Kazakhstan in January 2018 during its chairmanship in this central body of the world organization.

Opening the event, Akan Rakhmetullin, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, stressed that the current situation in the world more than ever requires cooperation and solidarity, as well as the commitment of all Member States to achieve common goals and adhere to the principles of UN International Law.

«On behalf of Kazakhstan, that has had the honor to serve on the Security Council, I most sincerely congratulate you, and wish you every success in realizing your priorities for the Council,» the Ambassador said, addressing the elected members of one of the main bodies of the UN.

Ambassadors of the new non-permanent UNSC members expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for organizing the event and introduced their priorities for their time on the Council.

The Security Council consists of 5 permanent members (China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America), as well as 10 non-permanent members, five of which are elected each year by the General Assembly for a two-year term.

Prior to Kazakhstan's initiative, changing the flags of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council at the entrance to the Security Council Chamber was a technical procedure. With the introduction of a new tradition in 2018, this procedure has become an official event in the annual program of the first day of the UN Security Council with wide participation of representatives of UN member countries and world media.

In January 2019, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan presented to the UN handmade flag stands as a gift for UN Security Council members. The stands were made in Kazakhstan and decorated in the national style.

Photo: gov.kz