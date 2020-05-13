Kazakhstan health workers to exchange experience with Chinese colleagues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani healthcare workers will exchange experience with their Chinese colleagues, Kazinform reports.

According to Serzhan Aidosov, deputy director of the National Public Health Center, the idea to send Kazakhstani health workers to China to exchange experience with their Chinese colleagues has been discussed at the recent meetings with the Chinese side.

«We are mapping out the program of the visit, compiling the list of health workers. The Kazakh side will finance the trip. We want to send mainly health workers from rural areas of Kazakhstan,» Aidosov said Wednesday.

In his words, the exact dates of the trip have not been mentioned so far, but the plan of the trip will be ready in 2-3 weeks.

He added that Kazakhstani health workers will most cenrtainly travel to Beijing.

Recall that a team of 10 Chinese health workers arrived in Kazakhstan on April 9 via charter flight to help their Kazakhstani colleagues fight the coronavirus infection. The team visited the cities of Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, and Almaty during their stay in Kazakhstan.



