Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan heading into warm weekend

    17 April 2020, 11:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are in store for the west and northwest of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, an Atlantic cyclone will affect the weather condition in western and northwestern Kazakhstan which will be doused by occasional showers and pounded by bleak wind on April 18-20.

    Other parts of the country will enjoy weather mainly without precipitation. Temperature will rise to +20,+28°C in the north and +25,+35°C.

    Patches of fog will be observed in some parts of the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued