Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan heading into warm weekend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 April 2020, 11:32
Kazakhstan heading into warm weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are in store for the west and northwest of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, an Atlantic cyclone will affect the weather condition in western and northwestern Kazakhstan which will be doused by occasional showers and pounded by bleak wind on April 18-20.

Other parts of the country will enjoy weather mainly without precipitation. Temperature will rise to +20,+28°C in the north and +25,+35°C.

Patches of fog will be observed in some parts of the country.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty