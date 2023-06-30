Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan hauls 6 medals in European Geography Olympiad

    30 June 2023, 18:12

    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team hauled six medals in the European Geography Olympiad held in Belgrade, Serbia. The competition brought together 98 students from nine countries, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    The Kazakhstani team made up of Sanzhar Khamitov (gold medal), Aida Davletova (silver), Kanat Serikbay (silver), Arsen Sydykov (bronze), Alikhan Kalmagambetov (bronze), and Sabyr Zhomart (bronze) achieved a great result claiming six medals in the European Geography Olympiad.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani students bag 33 medals in 30th Int’l Olympiad Tuymaada
    S. Korea unveils medals for 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14