Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh squad collected 11 medals at the Asian Shotgun Championships underway in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s team won all medals in trap events.

Sarsenkul Rysbekova clinched bronze in the women’s trap event. Anita Nurlanova scooped gold, while Maksim Bedarev and Nargiza Sarmanova settled for silver and Anastasiya Prilepina took bronze in junior trap events.

Kazakhstan’s Maria Dmitrienko and Viktor Khasyanov gained silver in the mixed team trap event. Shooters Anastasia Prilepina and Bogdan Konchenko won gold in the junior mixed team trap event, silver went to Maria Martinkevich and Nikita Moiseyev.

Kazakhstani shooters also hauled bronze in the team event, whereas our juniors took home gold.

The event featuring over 300 athletes from 16 countries of the world is set to run through August 8.





Photo: olympic.kz