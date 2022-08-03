Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
3 August 2022 14:45

Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh squad collected 11 medals at the Asian Shotgun Championships underway in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s team won all medals in trap events.

Sarsenkul Rysbekova clinched bronze in the women’s trap event. Anita Nurlanova scooped gold, while Maksim Bedarev and Nargiza Sarmanova settled for silver and Anastasiya Prilepina took bronze in junior trap events.

Kazakhstan’s Maria Dmitrienko and Viktor Khasyanov gained silver in the mixed team trap event. Shooters Anastasia Prilepina and Bogdan Konchenko won gold in the junior mixed team trap event, silver went to Maria Martinkevich and Nikita Moiseyev.

Kazakhstani shooters also hauled bronze in the team event, whereas our juniors took home gold.

The event featuring over 300 athletes from 16 countries of the world is set to run through August 8.


Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive