Kazakhstan has the highest level of urbanization among CA states, Minister

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 December 2019, 10:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today in 17 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan there are 87 cities and 6.5 thousand villages, this was announced by National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov at a Government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Since 2015 the level of urbanization has grown to 58.2%. The number of million-plus cities has reached three. Investments in fixed assets in 18 large cities increased by 1.5 times», said Ruslan Dalenov.

The Minister added that in the framework of Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy and the Strategic Development Plan until 2025 the priority of regional policy is to ensure controlled urbanization.

According to his words, today 70% of global GDP is generated in large cities. Dalenov informed that urbanization increases non-resource GDP.

«Kazakhstan has the highest level of urbanization among the countries of Central Asia - 58.2%. With an increase in urbanization by 1%, GDP growth will be 0.12%. Accordingly, the higher the level of urbanization, the greater the income of the population», summed up Ruslan Dalenov.

