Kazakhstan has reputation of a bridge-builder – Jose Manuel Barroso

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jose Manuel Barroso, Former President of the European Commission and Non-Executive Chairman of Goldman Sachs International, gave his assessment of current Kazakhstan-EU relations and praised Kazakhstan's role as a bridge builder during an interview with Jibek Joly TV host Kunsaya Kurmet on the margins of the Astana International Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the interview, Jose Manuel Barroso said he is delighted to see current progress in Kazakhstan-EU relations, adding that he’s proud he had a role in that because the Enhanced Cooperation Agreement with Kazakhstan was the result of the negotiations that started when he was leading the European Commission.

«I think we can say that today relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union are very good. In fact, 40% of the external trade of Kazakhstan is with European countries. The European Union countries are the source, origin of most foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan. So, I think we can say this has been a very successful relationship in the interest of Kazakhstan and Europe as a whole,» he noted.

When asked about the middle corridor discussed at the recent meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the European Council in Cholpon-Ata, the former President of the European Commission stressed it’s critically important to have this corridor between the European Union and Kazakhstan and going deep into Asia.

«I was always in favor of it. I think it makes sense that the five countries of Central Asia integrate further. It makes sense from the economic point of view, it is very clear and that we can unite further the European Union with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries. This corridor could be a very important driver for further economic cooperation for the prosperity of Kazakhstan,» Barroso said.

Jose Manuel Barroso went on to commend Kazakhstan’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. «I think it’s a very ambitious goal, but we need these ambitious goals, because there is in fact the real threat to our planet in terms of climate. I know that part of investments from the EU are related to this transition. We should see the fight against climate change not just as a cost, it is true there is some cost in the short-term, but you should see it as an investment. Because it is generating new jobs, new industries in green transition. I believe Kazakhstan because of its position can also be very important in these global networks to fight climate change,» he pointed out.

Barroso also shared his advice for Kazakhstan on how to attract more investment flows into its economy. According to him, one important point is ‘the regional integration, because it’s the question of scale’. The second way are reforms and in that respect he welcomed the reforms spearheaded by President Tokayev.

The former President of the European Commission also praised Kazakhstan’s reputation of a bridge builder trying to promote dialogue and cooperation.

«So this event is another step for more dialogue, more understanding. I really want to say it’s great to be here and be a part of this dialogue that Kazakhstan is promoting,» Barroso said of the Astana International Forum.



