Kazakhstan has potential to develop its own monkeypox vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems is ready to develop a vaccine effective at protecting people against monkeypox, its General Director Kunsulu Zakaria said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

When asked whether the Institute is equipped to develop a vaccine against monkeypox, Ms Zakaria said, «Boasting vast experience in working with smallpox viruses and creating vaccines against it, the Institute is ready and has the potential to carry out research aimed at the development of a vaccine effective at protecting against monkeypox.»

However, for this to happen, the Institute will need a well-funded program supported by the Government.

Amid rising number of monkeypox cases around the world, no traces of the virus have so far been detected in Kazakhstan.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries in the world with its own anti-COVID vaccine - QazVac - developed by the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems.



