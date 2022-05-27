Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan has potential to develop its own monkeypox vaccine

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2022, 16:11
Kazakhstan has potential to develop its own monkeypox vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems is ready to develop a vaccine effective at protecting people against monkeypox, its General Director Kunsulu Zakaria said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

When asked whether the Institute is equipped to develop a vaccine against monkeypox, Ms Zakaria said, «Boasting vast experience in working with smallpox viruses and creating vaccines against it, the Institute is ready and has the potential to carry out research aimed at the development of a vaccine effective at protecting against monkeypox.»

However, for this to happen, the Institute will need a well-funded program supported by the Government.

Amid rising number of monkeypox cases around the world, no traces of the virus have so far been detected in Kazakhstan.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries in the world with its own anti-COVID vaccine - QazVac - developed by the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems.


Science and research   Kazakhstan   Healthcare   Monkeypox  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022