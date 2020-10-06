Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan has potential of becoming one of world’s food hubs – PM

    6 October 2020, 11:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saturation of inner market with domestic food products is a strategic mission of the Kazakh Government, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

    During a Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Premier Mamin thanked Kazakhstani agricultural workers for completing this year’s harvesting campaign.

    The Prime Minister praised them for timely and properly carrying out the spring sowing and harvesting campaigns despite the coronavirus pandemic, state of emergency and quarantine restrictions introduced countrywide.

    «Thanks to concerted efforts of all specialists [of agricultural sector] we’ve managed to gather solid harvest volume of which exceeded the last year's one. I express gratitude to all agricultural workers for their selfless work,» Mamin said at the session.

    He continued by stressing that the saturation of inner market with domestic food products is a strategic mission of the Kazakh Government.

    «Based on the forecast of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Kazakhstan is considered a country with unlimited potential in agriculture. Our country has the potential of becoming one of the world's food hubs. That is why the Government intends to further pay utmost attention to the development of agro-industrial complex to achieve its maximum potential,» Mamin added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev