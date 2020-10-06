Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan has potential of becoming one of world’s food hubs – PM

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 October 2020, 11:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saturation of inner market with domestic food products is a strategic mission of the Kazakh Government, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

During a Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Premier Mamin thanked Kazakhstani agricultural workers for completing this year’s harvesting campaign.

The Prime Minister praised them for timely and properly carrying out the spring sowing and harvesting campaigns despite the coronavirus pandemic, state of emergency and quarantine restrictions introduced countrywide.

«Thanks to concerted efforts of all specialists [of agricultural sector] we’ve managed to gather solid harvest volume of which exceeded the last year's one. I express gratitude to all agricultural workers for their selfless work,» Mamin said at the session.

He continued by stressing that the saturation of inner market with domestic food products is a strategic mission of the Kazakh Government.

«Based on the forecast of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Kazakhstan is considered a country with unlimited potential in agriculture. Our country has the potential of becoming one of the world's food hubs. That is why the Government intends to further pay utmost attention to the development of agro-industrial complex to achieve its maximum potential,» Mamin added.


