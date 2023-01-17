Kazakhstan has over 183mln hectares of pastures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has 183.4 million hectares of pastures, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev said at the Government’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

«As per the land balance sheets of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the country’s pastures cover the area of 183.4 million hectares,» Yerbol Karashukeyev said.

82.4 million hectares of agricultural lands, 63.9 million hectares of reserve lands, 21.2 million hectares of the territories adjusting to settlements, and 15.9 million hectares of other categories of lands (forestry, specially protected natural areas, industrial lands) are used as pastures today.



