Kazakhstan has no territorial disputes with bordering countries, FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Conceptual framework of Kazakhstani foreign policy laid down at the dawn of independence is constantly being refined in the view of evolving international situation, new challenges and threats and pressing foreign policy challenges,» Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said addressing the international conference themed Kazakhstan in modern system of international affairs.

«The 2020-2030 foreign policy concept adopted in 2020 laid the foundation for further improvement of Kazakhstani diplomacy. This document defines hte core principles which determine strategic priorities and mechanisms for the promotion of national interests in the international arena. The concept maintains continuity of the basics of the foreign policy course – multivectorness, balance, pragmatism and protection of national interest,» the Minister said.

The Minister noted that Kazakhstan was one of the first in the post-Soviet space to formalize the national border and has no today any territorial disputes with any bordering countries. Another highlight is that Kazakhstan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



