Kazakhstan has no plans to buy coronavirus vaccine - Minister Giniyat

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2022, 12:41
Kazakhstan has no plans to buy coronavirus vaccine - Minister Giniyat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has enough coronavirus vaccines as of now, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, Kazakhstan has up to 4.5 mln doses of the vaccine against coronavirus infection. It is sufficient for 9-10 months. The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry has no plans to buy more,» Minister Azhar Giniyat told journalists.

The Minister noted that last year the Ministry requested KZT 6.7 billion for a new vaccine against the human papillomavirus. The request was rejected and the Ministry agreed as it was a new vaccine, and the country had fought against COVID-19 by launching the vaccination against coronavirus. Besides, the population of Kazakhstan had mixed feelings about the new vaccine which is used for girls and teens, so the issue was eliminated from the agenda.

She added that this year the Healthcare Ministry requested additional funds since the pentavalent vaccine prices rose (KZT 4 billion). Extra KZT 2 billion would be channeled for all the vaccines included in the national immunization calendar.


