Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President

    20 October 2022, 11:27

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting in Zhetysu region the Head of State said that Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves by various estimates ranging from 50 to 100,000 tons, the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.

    The country’s geological service should speed up its activities in this direction as development and exploration require large investments.

    The region has good industrial growth dynamics. Since the start of the year 23 facilities were put into service. The President highlighted modernization and launch of the high-quality silicon production plant Kazsilicon which stood idle for a few years and construction of the plant for the direct reduction of iron. Both plants are of great importance for Kazakhstan and are called to develop and spread advanced mining industry technologies.

    Notably, the region built an investment portfolio until 2026 including 162 projects. As a result more than 7,000 jobs will be generated there.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Industry Zhetysu region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
    Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General
    Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050