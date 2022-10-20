Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President
20 October 2022, 11:27

Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting in Zhetysu region the Head of State said that Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves by various estimates ranging from 50 to 100,000 tons, the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.

The country’s geological service should speed up its activities in this direction as development and exploration require large investments.

The region has good industrial growth dynamics. Since the start of the year 23 facilities were put into service. The President highlighted modernization and launch of the high-quality silicon production plant Kazsilicon which stood idle for a few years and construction of the plant for the direct reduction of iron. Both plants are of great importance for Kazakhstan and are called to develop and spread advanced mining industry technologies.

Notably, the region built an investment portfolio until 2026 including 162 projects. As a result more than 7,000 jobs will be generated there.


