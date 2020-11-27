Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan has high hopes for homegrown COVID-19 vaccine - Minister

    27 November 2020, 20:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is negotiating the possibility of purchasing the vaccine against COVID-19 with several countries, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Tsoi said Kazakhstan is negotiating the possibility of purchasing the vaccine against COVID-19 with Russia, the U.S., and China.

    «The work on the search for the vaccine to fight the coronavirus infection is underway. We are searching for available options at the market. The first vaccine on offer is the Russian one,» he said during the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    Alexei Tsoi added that the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 is in the 3rd stage of trials. In his words, during the first and the second phases of trials the vaccine proved to be quite effective.

    As for other options, Tsoi emphasized that the ministry has high hopes for Kazakhstan’s candidate vaccine against COVID-19. The 2nd phase of trials is set to complete this December, he stressed.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare
