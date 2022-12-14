Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan has full-fledged IT market – Science Committee Chairman

14 December 2022, 15:10
Kazakhstan has full-fledged IT market – Science Committee Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has a full-fledged IT market, Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki, Chairman of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s Science Committee, told a briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As you know, our President met the Digital Nomads team during his visit to the U.S. Among them are young Kazakhstanis employed by major foreign companies. Most of them deliver lectures, share their knowledge. Their aim is to promote the advanced knowledge among our youth,» said Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki.

According to him, Kazakhstanis abroad will return.

«Kazakhstan now has a full-fledged IT market. Many IT specialists are involved in developing software for banking apps widely used in the country,» he added.


