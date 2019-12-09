Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Youth policy

    Kazakhstan has always supported its youth – Saparbayev

    9 December 2019, 16:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev addressed the Kazakh youth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Indeed, Kazakhstani youth has a plenty of ideas and much energy. Our youth is well educated. You know Kazakhstan’s major policy. First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has always stressed the importance of obtaining good education by young people, enabling them to be engaged in sport, culture, art etc.,» Berdibek Saparbayev said at the ceremony of awarding Daryn Youth Prize in Nur-Sultan.

    Earlier it was reported, that Berdibek Saparbayev chaired the XXIII meeting of the Presidential Youth Policy Council for discussing the results of the Year of Youth and the plans for the next year.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Zhas Otan Year of Youth
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events