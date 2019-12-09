Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan has always supported its youth – Saparbayev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 December 2019, 16:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev addressed the Kazakh youth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Indeed, Kazakhstani youth has a plenty of ideas and much energy. Our youth is well educated. You know Kazakhstan’s major policy. First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has always stressed the importance of obtaining good education by young people, enabling them to be engaged in sport, culture, art etc.,» Berdibek Saparbayev said at the ceremony of awarding Daryn Youth Prize in Nur-Sultan.

Earlier it was reported, that Berdibek Saparbayev chaired the XXIII meeting of the Presidential Youth Policy Council for discussing the results of the Year of Youth and the plans for the next year.

Zhas Otan   Year of Youth  
