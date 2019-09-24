Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan has a lot to be proud of – Elbasy

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 September 2019, 11:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has a lot to be proud of, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

«After the collapse of the USSR, we realized that the ninth largest country in the world is located in the territory of Eurasia. We realized that we had to create our own future. As the First President of the country, I have been honored to build the state and govern the country called the Republic of Kazakhstan for almost 30 years,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

«Looking back, I would like to say that since 1991, we have gone through severe crises and difficulties together. We set ambitious goals and we achieved them. We had to fight with 3 thousand percent inflation, economic crisis when all the enterprises shut down, unemployment and empty shelves at the stores. There were no opportunities to pay pensions and salaries. We have passed this way. Without false modesty, I want to say that we have a lot to be proud of,» the Elbasy noted.

He added that Kazakhstan now ranks among 50 most develooped countries of the world. «The country’s GDP has risen by 18 times and the volume of economy is almost twice higher that the GDP of the Central Asian countries. The population’s income has increased 9 times in U.S. dollars, and poverty level reduced 10fold – from 40% to 4%. In 20 years, Kazakhstan has attracted more than 300bn U.S. dollars of foreign direct investments,» he concluded.

