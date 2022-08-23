Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan harvests 2.2 mln of grain crops

    23 August 2022 10:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Favourable conditions let start harvesting in time in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said at today’s Government meeting.

    He noted that 2.2 mln ha of grain crops and grain legume crops or 13.9% have been gathered so far countrywide. 2.5 mln ha or 15.9% were collected during the same period of 2021.

    The Minister added that 3.3 mln tons of grain were threshed at an average crop yield of 14.6 centners per hectare which is 29% more against 2021.

    He noticed that the mass harvesting campaign kicked off in all the regions of Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

