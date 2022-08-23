Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture
Kazakhstan harvests 2.2 mln of grain crops
23 August 2022 10:35

Kazakhstan harvests 2.2 mln of grain crops

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Favourable conditions let start harvesting in time in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said at today’s Government meeting.

He noted that 2.2 mln ha of grain crops and grain legume crops or 13.9% have been gathered so far countrywide. 2.5 mln ha or 15.9% were collected during the same period of 2021.

The Minister added that 3.3 mln tons of grain were threshed at an average crop yield of 14.6 centners per hectare which is 29% more against 2021.

He noticed that the mass harvesting campaign kicked off in all the regions of Kazakhstan.


Read also
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive