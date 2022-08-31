Kazakhstan hands over humanitarian aid to Afghan people affected by earthquake

TERMEZ. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani diplomats handed over humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people affected by the devastating earthquake in the southeast provinces to the officials of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) at the UN Logistics Center in Termez, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The UN officials expressed their gratitude to the Kazakh President and Government for the contestant and systemic humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with UNAMA, highlighted the special role of Kazakhstan in reducing the negative impact on the residents of Afghanistan given the current conditions and the difficult social and political and social situation in the country in general.

The humanitarian cargo is set to be delivered and distributed among the UN structural units across Afghanistan.

As a result of the devastating earthquake and floods in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Afghanistan over 1,900 people died and more than 2,000 were injured. Houses and infrastructure facilities were left destroyed and damaged. Crops and pastures were affected.



