    Kazakhstan hands diplomatic note to Russia over ‘territory’ comments

    12 December 2020, 21:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan summoned charge d’affaires of the Russian Federation Aleksander Komarov on Saturday to protest over the comments made about the territory of Kazakhstan on one of Russia’s TV channels, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram Channel of the ministry.

    During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Marat Syzdykov said Kazakhstan had been perplexed by the comments made by Vyacheslav Nikonov, the Chairman of the Education and Science Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, on Russia’s Channel One, claiming ‘the territory of Kazakhstan is a huge gift on the part of Russia [and the Soviet Union]'.

    It was noted that inflammatory rhetoric used by some Russian politicians towards Kazakhstan seriously harms the allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan urged the Russian side to take measures to prevent Russian statesmen from making such claims in the future and handed the diplomatic note to the Russian diplomat.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia
