Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan hands diplomatic note to Russia over ‘territory’ comments

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 December 2020, 21:01
Kazakhstan hands diplomatic note to Russia over ‘territory’ comments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan summoned charge d’affaires of the Russian Federation Aleksander Komarov on Saturday to protest over the comments made about the territory of Kazakhstan on one of Russia’s TV channels, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram Channel of the ministry.

During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Marat Syzdykov said Kazakhstan had been perplexed by the comments made by Vyacheslav Nikonov, the Chairman of the Education and Science Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, on Russia’s Channel One, claiming ‘the territory of Kazakhstan is a huge gift on the part of Russia [and the Soviet Union]'.

It was noted that inflammatory rhetoric used by some Russian politicians towards Kazakhstan seriously harms the allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan urged the Russian side to take measures to prevent Russian statesmen from making such claims in the future and handed the diplomatic note to the Russian diplomat.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands