Kazakhstan hails opening of branches of leading German universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Deputy PM- Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said that Kazakhstan is ready to support promoting the German language through educational programs, by opening branches of leading German universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

He added that another important direction is cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Kazakhstan is home to some 200,000 ethnic Germans.

He highlighted the practical importance of Kazakhstan-German University in Almaty, the Kazakhstani-German Center in Astana, and the Wiedergeburt public foundation for preserving the German language and culture in Kazakhstan. The Minister said that Kazakhstan hails academic exchange programs between students and pupils and is ready to promote the German language through educational programs, through opening branches of leading German universities in Kazakhstan, and the development of a dual system of vocational education and training.



