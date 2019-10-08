Kazakhstan greets first delegates of UNWTO Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, October 9, the Kazakh capital will host the VIII Global Summit of the UN World Tourism Organization.

The first delegates from Thailand and Uzbekistan arrived in Nur-Sultan to attend the summit which will bring together more than 700 participants, the city administration’s official website reads.

The summit themed Smart Cities, Smart Destinations will run until October 12. Well-known foreign entrepreneurs, architects, journalists and reps of state and tourist organizations are expected to attend the event.

The UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili will arrive in Nur-Sultan tomorrow.

Those gathered are expected to discuss socioeconomic tasks the smart cities face. A master class on meetings industry organized by the UNWTO Academy and ICCA will be held as part of the summit.