Kazakhstan-Greece trade turnover up 40% this year

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 October 2022, 20:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Greece are to mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 6, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 30 years, the two countries have established reliable and mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of equal rights and respect.

According to Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, Astana and Athens share similar positions on most key issues of global politics as well as actively support each other within different international organizations.

The two countries pay special attention to the development of economic sector. The Intergovernmental Economic and Technological Cooperation Commission as well as the Business Council operates for greater realization of the existing capacity between the States.

«Over the past years, the trade turnover between the countries have risen significantly. It stood at just over $1bn in the first seven months of this year, rising by 40% compared to the last year’s figure,» said Smadiyarov.


World News   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
