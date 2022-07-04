Kazakhstan grabs one more boxing gold at Elorda Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbai claimed gold at the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Nurbek Oralbai defeated the boxer from China 3-2 by a split decision of the judges in the Men's 80kg Final of the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament.

Nurbek Oralbai is the gold medalist of the 2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Champinships.

Kazakhstan has so far collected a total of nine gold medals.

Photo: sports.kz