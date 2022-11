Kazakhstan grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender Jezzine

17 November 2022, 11:39

JEZZINE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Maria Lukiyanova pocketed the gold medal in the U11 Girls Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Jezzine, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Besides, Dariya Fu, Ainaz Adilgereyeva, and Maria Lukiyanova advanced to the U13 Girls Singles quarterfinals.

Photo: ttfrk.kz