27 October 2022, 10:58

Kazakhstan grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender Cairo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Sarvinoz Mirkadirova won gold medal at the WTT Youth Contender Cairo in Egypt, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

She won top honors in the U17 Girls Singles group bringing together 37 sportsmen.

In the final she crashed German’s player with a score of 3:2 (8:11, 11:8, 9:11, 11:5, 11:7).

