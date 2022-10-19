Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Mountain Bike Championship
19 October 2022, 15:03

Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Mountain Bike Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan claims a gold medal finishing the 20km distance in 1:27:30 in the cross country team relay at the Asian Mountain Bike Championship held in Suncheon, South Korea, Kazinform ciytes the press service of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.

The Kazakh team was made up of Denis Sergienko, Alexei Fefelov, Alina Sarkulova, Temirlan Mukhamediyanov, and Egor Karasev.

Olympic Games (XCO) and Tournament (XCE) events are also to take place as part of the Championship.


Related news
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive