Kazakhstan grabs gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Nariman Kurbanov won the gold medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

He was the best scoring 15.300 points in the men’s pommel horse exercises.

Earlier Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan secured gold at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series.