27 July 2022 10:33

Kazakhstan grabs bronze at U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM – The U17 World Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships is underway in Italy, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Team Kazakhstan has already collected its first medal at the event.

Kazakhstan’s Arsen Zhuma clinched bronze in the -48kg weight category by defeating Armenian Tigran Galstyan.

Photo: olympic.kz