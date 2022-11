Kazakhstan grabs another bronze at Asian Water Polo Championship

14 November 2022, 21:24

Kazakhstan grabs another bronze at Asian Water Polo Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The men’s team of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal at the Asian Water Polo Championship in Thailand, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports. Earlier the women’s team pocketed bronze.

Photo: olympic.kz