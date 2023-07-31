Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan grabs air rifle bronze at FISU World University Games

    31 July 2023, 10:04

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh team added the fifth medal to the country’s tally at the 31st edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China.

    Konstantin Malinovsky, Islam Satpayev, and Nikita Shakhtorin pocketed the bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle shooting finals, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, judoka Sungat Zhubatkan won the first medal at the Chengdu World University Games slated for July 28-August 8.

    93 Kazakh athletes defend the country’s colors in 11 sports disciplines.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

