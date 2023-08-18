Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan grabs 586 medals at int’l competitions

    18 August 2023, 11:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani sportsmen won 586 medals at official international tournaments since the beginning of the year, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

    Kazakhstan won 373 medals in Olympic sports, including 121 gold, 111 silver, and 141 bronze medals, as well as 118 medals in non-Olympic sports.

    Kazakh para-athletes added 95 medals to the country’s tally securing 33 gold, 33 silver, and 27 bronze.

    Another highlight is that Kazakhstan took four gold, one silver, and second place in the team scoring at the World Boxing Championship in Tashkent. Notably, Kazakh Ruslan Kurbanov won the country’s first-ever bronze medal at the Fencing World Championship in Italy.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Kulambayeva propels to Open delle Puglie semis
    European Qualifiers 2024: Qazsport to broadcast live Kazakhstan vs Finland match
    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin wins first-round match at Challenger Seville
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo