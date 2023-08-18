Kazakhstan grabs 586 medals at int’l competitions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani sportsmen won 586 medals at official international tournaments since the beginning of the year, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.



Kazakhstan won 373 medals in Olympic sports, including 121 gold, 111 silver, and 141 bronze medals, as well as 118 medals in non-Olympic sports.

Kazakh para-athletes added 95 medals to the country’s tally securing 33 gold, 33 silver, and 27 bronze.

Another highlight is that Kazakhstan took four gold, one silver, and second place in the team scoring at the World Boxing Championship in Tashkent. Notably, Kazakh Ruslan Kurbanov won the country’s first-ever bronze medal at the Fencing World Championship in Italy.