Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan grabs 46 medals at Asia Pacific Deaf Championships

    13 March 2023, 15:23

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan captured 46 medals, including 15 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze, at the Asia Pacific Deaf Championships in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kazinform reports.

    Held from March 1-12, the event brought together some 300 athletes from eight countries, including Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani taekwondo athletes scooped 14 medals, including 1 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze.

    All 13 judokas from Kazakhstan took home medals, including 6 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze.

    The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers clinched 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

    5 gold and 5 silver medals went to the Kazakh freestyle wrestlers.

    As a result of their extraordinary performance, Team Kazakhstan were placed at the top of the overall standing. Coming in second was the Iranian squad. The hosting Kyrgyz team settled for the third place in the medal tally.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap