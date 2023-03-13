Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan grabs 46 medals at Asia Pacific Deaf Championships

13 March 2023, 15:23
Kazakhstan grabs 46 medals at Asia Pacific Deaf Championships Фото: csp-parasport.kz

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan captured 46 medals, including 15 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze, at the Asia Pacific Deaf Championships in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kazinform reports.

Held from March 1-12, the event brought together some 300 athletes from eight countries, including Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani taekwondo athletes scooped 14 medals, including 1 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze.

All 13 judokas from Kazakhstan took home medals, including 6 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze.

The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers clinched 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

5 gold and 5 silver medals went to the Kazakh freestyle wrestlers.

As a result of their extraordinary performance, Team Kazakhstan were placed at the top of the overall standing. Coming in second was the Iranian squad. The hosting Kyrgyz team settled for the third place in the medal tally.

Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
News