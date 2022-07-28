Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan grabs 2nd bronze at U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy
28 July 2022 11:08

Kazakhstan grabs 2nd bronze at U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan hauled its second medal at the U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy, Kazinform has learned from Olympics.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Yusuf Ashrapov clinched bronze in the -60kg weight class by defeating Iranian wrestler 11:10.

It bears to remind that this is the second bronze for the Kazakh squad at the event as another Kazakhstani wrestler Arsen Zhuma was the first to earned the coveted medal.


Photo: olympic.kz
Related news
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC
Read also
3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances at int'l tennis tournament in Spain
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
CSTO to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
1 Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
2 IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
3 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
4 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
5 Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

News

Archive