«Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum» held at London Stock Exchange

LONDON. KAZINFORM «New Economic Diplomacy and Pathways to Invest in Kazakhstan» were in the focus of discussion during the fifth anniversary «Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum», held on November 9, 2022 at London Stock Exchange.

The fifth investment forum was traditionally organized by the London Stock Exchange, NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UK, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

The work of the forum was held in two sections, reflecting both the existing opportunities and the current conditions of investing in the economy of Kazakhstan for the most complete and comprehensive understanding of investors.

In particular, the organizers devoted the first session to a joint consideration of ways to increase the investment potential of Kazakhstan, to overcome the existing geopolitical challenges and measures taken by Kazakhstan to attract foreign investors to the region, while during the second session, the participants were provided with exhaustive arguments on why our state is the right place for sustainable investment.

The forum was attended by several dozen executives of companies representing the quasi-public sector, finance, credit institutions, representatives of the oil and energy industry, metallurgy and infrastructure construction. The work of the forum was broadcast on the Internet, thanks to which a wide business audience could also watch it online.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK HE M.Ilyasov and the Head of the Capital Markets Group of the London Stock Exchange Murray Ros opened the Forum with welcoming speeches.

Chairman of the Board of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev, the Chairman of the Board of Baiterek NMH JSC Kanat Sharlapaev, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Investment Development Fund Yelzhas Otynshiev, the Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Zebeshev and others were the key speakers at the forum.

«Leading global investors and businesses see Kazakhstan as a country that is becoming more and more attractive for investment, as the country is demonstrating stability and growth economically and at the same time enters a new phase of its political development,» said Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UK M.Ilyasov, greeting forum members.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Board of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC A. Satkaliyev noted that our state is consistently and purposefully improving the business and investment climate in order to develop its competitive advantages in the global investment market.

Much attention of the Forum participants was riveted to the processes of relocation of large foreign businesses to Kazakhstan, as to one of the most stable and predictable state in the region. In particular, David Cashman, Business Development Director of United Concrete Canvas Ltd. which is currently in the process of completing the relocation of its office and production facilities to Kazakhstan shared company’s experience with the participants.

Summing up the results of the forum, the participants noted that the holding of such large economically oriented events indicates Kazakhstan's firm intention to develop its investment and economic attractiveness due to its unique geostrategic location and conditions for successful investment.





Photo: gov.kz