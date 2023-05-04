Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan getting ready to host World Nomad Games

    4 May 2023, 19:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Preparations for the V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-15 in Astana were discussed at the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

    The Head of State tasked to organize the games at the highest level. Notably, Kazakhstan’s bid to host the games was unanimously supported by the Turkic community.

    Those gathered will vie for top honors in qazaq kuresi, kokpar, asyk atu, togyzkumalak, etc.

    It is organized by the Culture and Sports Ministry. The association of national sports renders great support.

    The Vice Premier instructed the concerned ministries in the near future to submit the action plan and the composition of the national organizing committee for approval.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan World Nomad Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Atyrau region to repair 12 cultural facilities, Minister Oralov
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift