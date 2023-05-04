Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan getting ready to host World Nomad Games

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2023, 19:48
Kazakhstan getting ready to host World Nomad Games Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Preparations for the V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-15 in Astana were discussed at the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

The Head of State tasked to organize the games at the highest level. Notably, Kazakhstan’s bid to host the games was unanimously supported by the Turkic community.

photo

Those gathered will vie for top honors in qazaq kuresi, kokpar, asyk atu, togyzkumalak, etc.

It is organized by the Culture and Sports Ministry. The association of national sports renders great support.

The Vice Premier instructed the concerned ministries in the near future to submit the action plan and the composition of the national organizing committee for approval.

photo

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   World Nomad Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev