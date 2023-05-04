Kazakhstan getting ready to host World Nomad Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Preparations for the V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-15 in Astana were discussed at the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

The Head of State tasked to organize the games at the highest level. Notably, Kazakhstan’s bid to host the games was unanimously supported by the Turkic community.

Those gathered will vie for top honors in qazaq kuresi, kokpar, asyk atu, togyzkumalak, etc.

It is organized by the Culture and Sports Ministry. The association of national sports renders great support.

The Vice Premier instructed the concerned ministries in the near future to submit the action plan and the composition of the national organizing committee for approval.