    Kazakhstan gets never-seen-before documents about Kazakh WWII hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly

    26 April 2022, 13:49

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Archive materials have been handed over to descendants of legendary Kazakh batyr and Hero of the Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly from the Russian state archive, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    This week Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin handed over the archive documents about Bauyrzhan Momyshuly to his great nephew Beket Momyshuly.

    The ceremony of handing over the archive documents, which included photos and other documents, was held at the State Military and History Museum of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    The Russian side expressed readiness to grant Kazakhstan access to its archives which store thousands of pages of top-secret military documents regarding Kazakh soldiers. This opportunity will allow to fill the historical gaps not only in the biography of Kazakh legend Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, but other WWII heroes from Kazakhstan.

    During the WWII Bauyrzhan Momyshuly proved to be a tactical genius and wise commander. Streets, schools and many other social facilities bear his name in the present-day Kazakhstan. A museum of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly can be found in his native Zhualyn district in Zhambyl region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

