Kazakhstan-Germany trade stood at 9.8bn euros last year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2023, 16:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Trade between Kazakhstan and Germany totaled 9.8 billion euros last year, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In 2022, the trade was 9.8bn euros, with Germany mostly exporting cars, chemicals; around 350 enterprises with the participation of German capital operate in Kazakhstan. The volume of direct investment stands at 340mln euros,» said German President Steinmeier during a joint statement to the press following the meeting with the Kazakh President at Akorda.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh-German Engineering Institute is to be opened in Aktau.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany also discussed the introduction of Kazakhstani projects to the Global gateway strategy.


