    Kazakhstan, Germany sign bilateral documents

    20 June 2023, 14:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Germany inked a number of important document following the outcomes of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s state visit to Astana, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

    The memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the German Federal Foreign Office.

    The Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action agreed to cooperate on further training of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs.

    The memorandums of cooperation were inked between the National Geology Service and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR) as well as JSC «National Company «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy» and Rhenus SE & Co. KG.

    The sides also agreed to establish the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Sustainable Engineering, step up cooperation in passenger travel, transport and logistics, involving DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH and JSC «National Company «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy» and cooperate in many other spheres.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

